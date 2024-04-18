What PDP Govs Discussed With Atiku, Wike Ahead Of NEC Meeting

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, met with the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that the meeting took place before the National Caucus meeting held at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

Addressing reporters at the end of the meeting, the PDP spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, said the governors had private meetings with Atiku, Wike and some members of the national caucus.

Ologunagba disclosed that the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed presided over the meeting.

The PDP spokesman said while the pre-caucus meeting was going on, other members of the national caucus were in another meeting room waiting for them.

Ologunagba said it was resolved at the end of the meeting that the issue of the Rivers State caretaker committee, which Governor Siminalayi Fubara complained about being revisited.

He stated that the meeting was also attended by former Jigawa Governor, Sule Lamido, Chibudom Nwuche and all the PDP governors.

Others were Adolphus Wabara, former national chairman Ahmed Markafi; Emeka Ihedioha; Bode George, former Minority Leader; Ndudi Elumelu; former Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal; Ben Obi; Senator Austin Akobundu, and all NWC members, among others.