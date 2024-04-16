Bauchi Governor Asks Police To Review Dress Code To Encourage Northern Women To Join The Force

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has called on the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to modify its dress code to foster greater inclusion of Northern women in the force.

Naija News reports that the governor made this appeal during a meeting with the wife of the Inspector General of Police and President of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), Elizabeth Egbetokun, at the Government House in Bauchi.

Highlighting the socio-cultural and religious factors that deter Northern women from joining the police force, Governor Mohammed emphasized the need for the NPF to review its operational guidelines and dress code.

“The current system fails to motivate the participation of women from northern states, largely due to socio-cultural and religious disparities,” Governor Mohammed stated.

Elizabeth Egbetokun’s visit also served as a platform to discuss the Initiative of Young Women in Agriculture under the Police Agricultural Empowerment program.

Egbetokun encouraged women in Bauchi to participate actively in this initiative, which aims to elevate the economic status of their families through involvement in agriculture.

Egbetokun commended Governor Mohammed for his significant contributions to the development of education, health, and agriculture in Bauchi State.

She expressed gratitude for the support her initiatives, which aim to empower women across various sectors, have received.