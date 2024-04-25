How A WhatsApp Message Compelled Me To Repair Atiku Abubakar Way — Akwa Ibom Governor, Eno

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno has disclosed how a WhatsApp message someone showed him while in a church service made him decide to fix Atiku Abubakar Way.

Eno stated this at the inauguration of flood control and road projects at Atiku Abubakar Way in Uyo.

He said he was ready to continue to depend on constructive engagements with the people to administer governance to the people.

The projects included the construction of a 1.3KM, 8 meters deep 2X2X0.3M Underground Flood Control Tunnel along Atiku Abubakar Way, reconstruction of a section of Atiku Abubakar Way with Street Light, and reconstruction of Afaha Ube Street, Uyo.

Speaking, Eno said, “The projects we are gathered here to commission is a product of fate and circumstance.

“Someone sent me a picture during one of the events we had in church, it was a picture of this road on a rainy day fully flooded.

“So I showed it to the deputy governor. The road was completely impassable. And I told the deputy governor that we must visit this place immediately from the church programme.

“What this shows is that all of us can collectively run this state. The money is not my money but belongs to all of us.

“Anything you see that you believe government should intervene, you should bring it to our table. You can draw our attention to such issues and we will work with you.

“We try to run an open government, one across party lines because knowledge is not based on one person or in one party. We can do it together. Together one of us can be in government. But please, as government fixes these things, do not destroy them.

“Do not vandalize projects that government has spent a lot of money to build. It is not my money, it is our collective money. And so if you destroy government property, know that it is part of your money that you are destroying.”