PDP Governors Reveal Who Will Determine Damagum’s Fate As National Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors have said only the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party would decide whether to remove or retain Umar Damagum as the acting national chairperson of the party.

The Chairperson of the PDP Governors Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing journalists after a closed-door meeting of the governors at the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.

Mohammed said the decision to appoint a new chairman will be determined by pending litigations and that the party is mindful of creating opportunities for factions.

He said: “NEC will take decisions on such issues, not the governors. I know the governors normally take leadership positions, but we have an acting person in leadership capacity leading the party and NEC will decide whether it is time to fill the vacancy looking at the legal implications of doing that knowing that there are so many lingering litigations in court.

“And of course, we do not want to disparage ourselves, because we know that there are some marauders hiding somewhere trying to factionalise our party and take one faction to go and do a coalition.”

Mohammed stressed the forum under his leadership will not tolerate any form of faction in the party.

He added: “We are not going to allow that as governors. We are very responsible and we are very credible and we make sure we resolve all the issues and unify the party for maximum efficiency and success in the next election.”

The chairperson of the PDP Governors Forum maintained that all lingering issues surrounding the leadership of the party have been resolved.

He assured that Thursday’s meeting of the party’s NEC will be conducted in line with the constitutional provision of the party.

“I said the issues have been resolved and we are looking forward to doing everything within the constitutional provision of the party.

“We are talking about resolving all the issues and going forward, so that at the end of the day, the timeliness allowed in the constitution for congresses and what have you, would have been done. But certainly, the public is free to permutate, to discuss and of course, NEC will decide on some of these issues.

“There are no contending forces, who is NEC? NEC is the PDP Governors Forum and other stakeholders, so we are just a portion of NEC, we cannot talk on behalf of NEC until we get there,” he said.