PDP NEC: Senators Did Not Collect $2 Million From Wike – Abba Moro

The senator representing Benue South, Abba Moro, has denied reports that members of the upper chamber elected on the party’s platform collected millions of dollars allegedly shared by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

Moro said he has spoken to colleagues who disclosed to him that they did not get the $2 million reportedly given to lawmakers by Wike.

Naija News understands that an earlier report alleged that a group of PDP lawmakers frowned at the $2 million bribe the FCT minister allegedly gave to the party’s National Executive Committee and House of Representatives members.

In a statement, the group said the alleged inducement was meant to pass a vote of confidence on the acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagum.

However, speaking to Daily Independent, Moro insisted there was no truth to the claim.

According to him, “As far as I am concerned no PDP senator has been given a dime that I know of to stoke any crisis.

“And a few of my colleagues that I have spoken with so far have not expressed anything near that one.

“Let me say this, there are too much fake news around in recent times. If PDP lawmakers in the House of Reps were given $2 million to stoke crisis in the party how come 60 members as they say kicked against the continued stay of Damagum.

“So, I want to say that, that is just completely fake news. But again, like you, I can’t confirm anything because this is Nigeria, this is life. Many things can happen.

“And as party people in opposition I don’t see any responsible party man deliberating stoking crisis in the party to undermine the integrity of the party.

“What some of us are working towards is how to stem the crisis in the party which is expected in a party that has lost elections. You’ll expect such divisions, blame games all over the place but we just have to stop it because the party has Nigeria as an open space.

“And we just have to do it to ensure that there’s stability in the party. Because without stability in the party there will be no stability in Nigeria.”