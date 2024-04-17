‘PDP NWC To Submit Report On Wike, Makinde, Others At NEC Meeting’

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will on Thursday present a report naming members involved in anti-party activities during the 2023 general elections to the National Executive Committee (NEC).

A high-ranking NWC member, who craved anonymity, confirmed that the party leadership would submit the anti-party report to the NEC on Thursday.

In a chat with The PUNCH on Tuesday, the PDP chieftain said, “The list will be submitted to the NEC. The list of those involved in anti-party activities is not viewed as a punishment. The report will be presented to the NEC, and based on the report, the disciplinary committee will identify individuals according to their roles and recommend appropriate sanctions.

“So, the report will be submitted to the NEC, then forwarded to the disciplinary committee for review, and recommendations will be made back to the NEC.”

Aside from the anti-party report, another issue likely to take centre stage at the NEC meeting is the question of whether the party’s acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, should remain in office or be replaced.

The national leadership of the PDP had on March 26 directed the chairmen of the 36 state chapters and the Federal Capital Territory to identify their members involved in anti-party activities during the 2023 general elections.

The PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, gave the directive during a meeting of the National Working Committee with state chairmen in Abuja.

It was learned that ex-Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike and the G5- Governors who openly worked against the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, might likely be on the list to be submitted to NEC on Thursday.

Speaking on the position of the NWC on Damagum, an NWC member, who craved anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter, stated, “The NWC convened to agree on the agenda for the caucus and NEC meeting. The issue of the party’s national chairman will not be on the agenda due to an ongoing court matter. Once the case is resolved out of court, it will be referred back to the North Central for recommendations.

“Currently, there is no vacancy in the NWC. Therefore, the NEC cannot confirm a replacement for Ayu nor can they confirm Damagum as the substantive chairman. He will continue to act.

“The agenda for the caucus is to discuss our state congresses. We will also seek ratification of decisions made by the NWC. Additionally, we will form a committee to address reconciliation and disciplinary matters.”