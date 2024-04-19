Settle Your Internal Crisis First Before Attacking Tinubu’s Govt – Presidency Fires PDP

The Presidency has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to settle its internal crisis first before criticising the Bola Tinubu administration.

Recall that the PDP held its 98th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

In a communique issued after the meeting, the PDP NEC expressed concerns over “the ill-implemented policies of the insensitive APC administration, leading to worsening insecurity”.

The PPD NEC also demanded that President Ahmed Tinubu should urgently convene a special National Security Council meeting to proffer a holistic solution and measures to curb the disturbing insecurity in the country.

However, in a statement on Thursday, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga asked the opposition party to address its internal crisis rather than condemn the Tinubu administration.

He said members of the PDP NEC completely ignored reality and failed to appreciate the “stellar” achievements of Tinubu’s administration.

Onanuga said Tinubu’s economic team is doing well contrary to PDP’s take, adding that the security situation of the country is improving.

The statement reads: “We believe the party’s NEC members must have been habiting another planet, as all the accusations contradicted the reality on the ground and completely ignored the stellar achievements recorded by the Tinubu Administration in less than one year.

“Unlike the PDP administration of 16 years, the Tinubu administration has been confronting the problems of our country headlong, moving for an audacious reset that will firmly put our country on a solid economic pedestal.

“The results are already showing. Contrary to the pessimism and wishes of some PDP leaders, the National Currency has become the world’s best performing, appreciating by almost 50 percent against the dollar in a few weeks.

“The PDP is advised to harmonise its home first, rather than accusing President Tinubu of trying to entrench one party state. President Tinubu nurses no such plan as it only exists in the imagination of the opposition PDP.”