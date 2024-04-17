Protesters Storm PDP Headquarters

Protesters converged on the national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja on Wednesday, expressing staunch support for the party’s Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The gathering comes at a critical time, just hours before the PDP governors forum meeting and a day prior to the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, where pivotal leadership discussions are anticipated.

Armed with placards bearing messages endorsing both leaders, the demonstrators voiced concerns about internal factions within the PDP, accusing some party members of fostering discord among the leadership.

This public demonstration of support underscores the deep divisions and the ongoing power struggles within the party.

This unrest within the PDP follows recent turmoil, including calls from some party members for the resignation of the National Working Committee (NWC) due to perceived leadership failures.

Despite these challenges, the NWC issued a statement through National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, affirming a vote of confidence in Acting Chairman Umar Damagun.

The statement highlighted Damagun’s efforts in stabilizing and steering the party towards growth, which was lauded during the 584th NWC meeting held at the party’s National Secretariat on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Following the protest, the crisis between Wike and the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, seems not to be ending anytime soon.