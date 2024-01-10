President Tinubu Makes Fresh Appointments

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new board and management team for the National Hajj Commission (NAHCOM).

The appointments, which were announced in a statement on Wednesday by presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale, are subject to the confirmation of the individuals by the Nigerian Senate.

According to the statement, the Chairman of the Commission, Jalal Arabi, remains in the office as the chairman.

Ngelale added that the president gave approval to the appointments to ensure hitch-free and seamless 2024 Hajj operations.

The president mandated the appointees to dedicate themselves to the task of ensuring that operations of the National Hajj Commission are more efficient, transparent, and responsive to the needs of Nigerians.

Below is the list of those appointed and their offices.

Jalal Arabi — Chairman (In Office)

1. Aliu Abdulrazaq — Commissioner, Policy, Personnel, & Finance

2. Prince Anofi Elegushi — Commissioner, Operations

3. Professor Abubakar A. Yagawal — Commissioner, Planning & Research

ZONAL REPRESENTATION

1. Dr. Muhammad Umaru Ndagi — North Central

2. Abba Jato Kala — North East

3. Sheikh Muhammad Bin Othman — North West

4. Tajudeen Oladejo Abefe — South West

5. Aishat Obi Ahmed — South East

6. Zainab Musa — South South

7. Professor Musa Inuwa Fodio — Jama’atul Nasril Islam

8. Professor Adedimeji Mahfouz Adebola — Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs

Tinubu Slashes Travel Expenses Of All Govt Officials By 60%, Reduces Security Delegation

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has slashed his travel expenditure and all government officials in his administration by 60 per cent.

Naija News reports that Presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, made this known to State House Correspondents on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Ngelale asserted that the decision, which will affect the office of the President, Vice President, First Lady, Ministers and Heads of Agencies, was part of the cost-cutting measures of the Presidency.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the slash consequently means that the President is limited to 20 number of staff outside the country.