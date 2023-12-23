Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 23rd December, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 23rd December 2023.

President Bola Tinubu has been dragged to the Federal High Court in Abuja by six elders in Rivers State.

Naija News gathered that the elders dragged him to court for allegedly compelling Governor Siminilaya Fubara to enter an unconstitutional agreement.

The plaintiffs, led by a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly representing Bonny State Constituency, Victor Jumbo, are Senator Bennett Birabi, Senator Andrew Uchendu, Rear Admiral O. P. Fingesi, Ann Kio Briggs and Emmanuel Deinma.

They maintained that the said agreement, which was signed on December 18, was not only illegal but amounted to an usurpation, nullification, and undermining of the extant/binding relevant provisions of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

President Bola Tinubu has said he will always be fair to all Nigerians, and his administration remains committed to the welfare and prosperity of all citizens.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu said this on Friday at the Ansar-Ud-Deen Central Mosque in Surulere, Lagos.

The president said the recent 50 per cent cut in inter-state land transportation fares nationwide and the payment of N-Power beneficiaries’ backlog of allowances, among other reliefs, are all efforts aimed at alleviating the burden of Nigerians this festive season with much more to be expected in the new year.

He said the economic reforms initiated by his government are aimed at establishing a robust and secure foundation for Nigerians today and for generations unborn.

The Federal Government has declared public holidays on Monday, December 25, Tuesday, 26th, 2023, and Monday, January 1, 2024, to mark Christmas and New Year’s Day celebrations.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on the occasion of the celebration.

Tunji-Ojo urged Christians to emulate the lifestyle of Jesus, the teachings of humility, service, compassion, and patience.

The minister stressed that peace and security are critical prerequisites for economic development and prosperity, assuring that the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will continue to put in place adequate measures for the security of lives and property.

The Supreme Court has affirmed Peter Mbah as the governor of Enugu State.

The apex court, on Friday, ruled in favour of Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The apex court, in a unanimous decision by a five-man panel of Justices, dismissed an appeal that the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, filed to challenge the outcome of the governorship election that held in the state on March 18.

According to the apex court, it found no reason to dislodge the concurrent verdicts of the Enugu State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Lagos, which dismissed all the allegations the appellants raised the election victory of governor Mbah.

Elder statesman, Chief Bisi Akande has submitted that there is a difference between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, the PDP was formed by people with military backgrounds or those who benefited from the military regime and were seeking ways to remain in power when Nigeria transitioned to democratic rule in 1999.

According to him, those people however did not understand how to manage civil rule effectively because they were not trained to operate in such settings.

Akande however said for APC, the party was formed by people who wanted change and had built ideas and democratic experiences from the position of an opposition party in the country.

Aggrieved residents have stormed the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt, protesting against President Bola Tinubu‘s intervention in the political crisis rocking the state.

Naija News gathered that the protest is also in solidarity with the state governor, Siminilayi Fubara.

The protesters include students, youths, civil society organisations, labour unions, and members of the Hausa community in the state.

They occupied the Government House, along Azikiwe Road, Port Harcourt, as early as 7 am.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has asserted that insurgency and banditry give Nigeria a bad image and there would be problems if not nipped in the bud.

Naija News reports that Idris made this known when the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja on Friday.

The Minister called for patriotism, nationalism, and support for the armed forces to move the country in the right direction.

He also described as unfortunate the bombing incident in Kaduna State, where the military killed over a hundred innocent Nigerians in error, urging the military to observe due diligence next time.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the immediate payment of the unpaid nine-month stipends of N-Power beneficiaries across the country.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, made this known in a statement on Friday issued by her spokesman, Rasheed Olanrewaju Zubair.

Zubair said President Tinubu’s order was a sequel to the conclusion of a thorough verification exercise initiated and concluded by the ministry.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the approved timetable and schedule of activities for conducting bye-elections resulting from the resignation or demise of National and State Houses of Assembly members.

The INEC National Commissioner and Information Voter Education Committee Chairman, Sam Olumekun, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Olumekun said these vacancies were declared by the Presiding Officers such as the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Speaker of State Houses of Assembly.

He added that the vacancies occurred across two Senatorial Districts, four Federal Constituencies, and three State Constituencies spanning nine States of the Federation.

A presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, has reacted to the comprehensive report submitted by Jim Obazee, a special investigator appointed by President Bola Tinubu to probe the activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under former Governor Godwin Emefiele.

Naija News reports that in the report, Obazee claimed that while in office as the CBN Governor, Emefiele mismanaged approximately N1.622 trillion in COVID-19 intervention funds.

In addition to the mishandling of COVID-19 intervention funds, the report highlighted that Emefiele’s unauthorized transfers and donations were made to various individuals and organizations.

It was also claimed that the former apex bank boss undertook redesigning the country’s currency notes without obtaining approval from the CBN Board.

