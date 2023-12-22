Tinubu Orders Payment Of 400,000 N-Power Beneficiaries’ Nine-Month Stipends

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the immediate payment of the unpaid nine-month stipends of N-Power beneficiaries across the country.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, made this known in a statement on Friday issued by her spokesman, Rasheed Olanrewaju Zubair.

Zubair said President Tinubu’s order was a sequel to the conclusion of a thorough verification exercise initiated and concluded by the ministry.

He said: “Announcing the release of funds, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty, Dr Betta Edu, said it was indeed a renewed hope for the Nigerian youths for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

“The minister pointed out that President Tinubu’s interest in Nigerian youths was evidenced by the numerous policies and programmes of his administration largely tailored toward providing opportunities for them.

“I stayed awake with the N-Power team till 3 am at the office to ensure N-Power beneficiaries get paid before Christmas in line with the directive of the President.

“Now, I can confirm to you that the payment of NPower beneficiaries has commenced, and the evidence is in their bank accounts.”

Recall that the N-Power beneficiaries under the umbrella of the National Association of N-Power Beneficiaries, Batch ‘C’, wrote to the President, asking him to take action regarding their unpaid stipends.

In a letter written by their National Publicity Secretary, Adeshina Adex, the beneficiaries asked the President to summon the minister for questioning over the nonpayment of their nine-month stipends.

The aggrieved beneficiaries lamented that for the last nine months, N-Power management had failed to disburse stipends to them, adding that in October, November and December 2022, less than 70% of the beneficiaries were paid while the rest were left unpaid.