Betta Edu Threatens Legal Action Against BBC, Seeks $50 Million Compensation

The suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, has warned of potential legal action against the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for purported defamation.

According to a letter signed by her lawyer, Chikaosolu Ojukwu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Edu demanded $50 million in compensation from the media conglomerate.

The letter, addressed to both BBC’s Abuja and London offices, asserted that the BBC had broadcasted misleading information regarding the ongoing investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, asserting a recovery of N30 billion from the suspended minister.

The lawyer emphasized that the publication had caused immeasurable damage to Edu’s reputation, along with psychological trauma and distress.

The letter criticized the BBC for its article, claiming that it implied Edu’s guilt without respecting the presumption of innocence.

Additionally, the letter accused the BBC of violating journalistic fairness and due process by failing to allow Edu to address the allegations before publishing the article.

The letter partly read, “First and foremost, the language used in describing our client’s purported involvement in the alleged corruption case suggests guilt without allowing for the presumption of innocence, which is fundamental in any fair and unbiased reporting.

“The reckless manner in which the article was crafted, without providing our client with the opportunity to respond to the allegations before its wide publication, is a clear breach of journalistic fairness and due process and demonstrates a complete disregard for journalistic integrity and professionalism.

“The headline, content, and tone of the article imply guilt on the part of our client, without any concrete evidence to substantiate such claims.

“This is a blatant attempt to tarnish our client’s reputation and undermine her credibility which she has earned over the course of her distinguished career in both private and public life.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our client has neither been indicted nor found culpable of any act of financial impropriety in relation to her stewardship of the Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Ministry in Nigeria.

“It is also pertinent to emphasize that neither N30 billion nor any amount whatsoever has been traced to or recovered from our client’s bank accounts nor has any proceeds of crime been traced or recovered from her to warrant the scurrilous article under reference.

“Suffice it to say that in the aftermath of the publication of this scandalous article (which the BBC caused to be disseminated to millions of persons across the globe), our client has been inundated by calls and messages from friends, associates expressing their shock and consternation.

“Our client has suffered immeasurable reputational damage, psychological trauma and anguish as a direct consequence of the publication and dissemination of the article.”