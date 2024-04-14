Betta Edu: Lagos Traders, Others Seek Reinstatement Of Suspended Minister

Advertisement

Traders in Lagos State as well as women, youths and religious leaders have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to reinstate the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu.

The traders, women, youths and religious leaders said Edu will help to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians amid the economic hardship, being a young and passion-driven minister.

Speaking with Leadership, a cross-section of traders at the Isheri/Olowora market in the Kosofe Local Government Area unanimously echoed and begged President Tinubu to bring the minister back to continue her good work.

The leader of the group, Alhaja Modupe Taiwo, said that the little support they got from Edu went a long way in helping their fellow traders who were feeding from hand to mouth.

Taiwo reminded President Tinubu that from an economic standpoint, meeting Nigeria’s social intervention needs is not just a matter of altruism but a strategic investment in human capital and national development and that they appreciate the President but they need Betta Edu to fasten their recovery.

She said: “Poverty, malnutrition, and inadequate healthcare and education hinder individuals’ productivity and potential, thereby stifling economic growth and perpetuating cycles of underdevelopment.

“On the other hand, investing in social intervention programmes yields substantial returns in the form of improved health outcomes, increased educational attainment, and enhanced workforce participation.”

Also speaking, the Chief Imam of Agbure Central Mosque at Ojodu Abiodun, Lagos State, Salaudeen Olore, stated that at the heart of the argument for meeting Nigeria’s social intervention needs lies the moral imperative to uphold human dignity and social justice.

He said: “Betta Edu deserves better because for the short while that she came to the political limelight, she has paid her dues.

“Every citizen, regardless of their socioeconomic status, deserves access to basic necessities such as food, shelter, healthcare, and education. Poverty, hunger, and lack of access to essential services not only undermine individuals’ quality of life but also erode the social fabric of the nation.”

Olore warned that by failing to address these pressing needs, Nigeria risks perpetuating cycles of inequality and marginalisation which further widen the gap between the privileged few and the disenfranchised many.

“And as it stands, the suspended Minister knew her onions, so am calling on President Tinubu to bring back the woman, Dr Betta Edu, so she can continue her good work,” he added.