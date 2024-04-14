Betta Edu: We Have Not Cleared Anyone – EFCC Gives Update On Investigations

Advertisement

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has clarified that it has not cleared anyone in the ongoing investigation into the alleged financial misappropriation in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, which was under the supervision of the now-suspended Betta Edu.

The EFCC added that N32.7billion and $445,000 have been recovered so far in the ongoing investigation.

This development was made known in a statement on Sunday by the EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale.

He disclosed that the EFCC has opened other fraudulent dealings involving Covid -19 funds, the World Bank loan, Abacha recovered loot released to the Ministry by the Federal Government to execute its poverty alleviation mandate.

Investigations have also linked several interdicted and suspended officials of the Ministry to the alleged financial malfeasance, the statement added.

According to the EFCC, banks involved in the alleged fraud are being investigated, Managing Directors of the indicted banks have made useful statements to investigators digging into the infractions and those found wanting will be prosecuted accordingly.

The statement reads: “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has noticed the rising tide of commentaries, opinions, assumptions and insinuations concerning its progressive investigations into the alleged financial misappropriation in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

“At the outset of investigations, past and suspended officials of the Humanitarian Ministry were invited by the Commission and investigations into the alleged fraud involving them have yielded the recovery of N32.7billion and $445,000 so far.

“Discreet investigations by the EFCC have opened other fraudulent dealings involving Covid -19 funds, the World Bank loan, Abacha recovered loot released to the Ministry by the Federal Government to execute its poverty alleviation mandate. Investigations have also linked several interdicted and suspended officials of the Ministry to the alleged financial malfeasance.

“It is instructive to stress that the Commission’s investigations are not about individuals. The EFCC is investigating a system and intricate web of fraudulent practices. Banks involved in the alleged fraud are being investigated. Managing Directors of the indicted banks have made useful statements to investigators digging into the infractions. Those found wanting will be prosecuted accordingly. Additionally, the EFCC has not cleared anyone allegedly involved in the fraud. Investigations are ongoing and advancing steadily. The public is enjoined to ignore any claim to the contrary.”