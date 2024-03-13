Reps Raise Concern Over Betta Edu’s Suspension, Sends Message To FG

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to hasten its investigation into the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu.

The lawmakers expressed concern that the minister’s suspension has resulted in the discontinuation of the Social Investment Programme, impacting those in dire need of assistance.

Naija News understands that during discussions in the Green Chambers today, concerns were raised regarding the negative effects of pausing these crucial programs amidst rising hunger and inflation rates in the country.

Additionally, the House is perturbed by the proposal to transfer the management of the social investment programme to the Minister of Finance, Olawale Edun.

The House of Representatives expressed concerns about this action, deeming it unusual. They reiterated the need for the Federal Government to promptly conduct investigations into the suspended minister of humanitarian affairs.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele, has confirmed that Senators received N500 million for constituency projects.

Bamidele, who is also the Majority Leader of the Red Chamber, stated this during an interview with journalists after plenary on Tuesday, March 12.

He affirmed that the senators received constituency funds and appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience with the lawmakers in implementing the projects in their various constituencies.

He said: “I was going through online, and it’s trending that every senator got N500m here today, and I am not going to deny anything. My appeal to Nigerians today is not about what was said here today because I am not going to deny that.

“But we have 12 months to implement this budget and see whether any of these senators here will not implement boreholes, enough solar street lights, road construction, training, and empowerment that will not be up to N500m.”

Naija News reported that the Senate had a rowdy session on Tuesday after Senator Jarigbe Jarigbe (PDP-Cross River North) claimed that some “senior senators” got N500 million in the 2024 budget for constituency projects.

Jarigbe made the claim while contributing to the motion moved by Senator Solomon Adeola, representing Ogun West, regarding the allegation of the 2024 budget padding.

The Cross River lawmaker alleged that all senators are guilty if they investigate the budget and constituency projects.

He said: “We are going forth and back on these issues — the issue of the budget and individual issues concerning what came to our various constituencies.

“If we want to discuss those issues, all of us are culpable. Some senior senators received N500 million each. I’m a ranking senator; I did not receive one. Did I go to the press? Most of you got it.

“Let us wash our dirty linen in public.”