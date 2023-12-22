Tinubu Observes Jumat In Lagos Mosque (Video)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, observed the Jumat service at the Ansarudeen Central Mosque in Surulere in Lagos.

The president attended the Friday prayers at the mosque as part of the activities marking 100 years anniversary of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADS) celebrations.

This comes 24 hours after the president arrived in Lagos from Abuja to celebrate the Christmas and New Year break.

Naija News reports that the president’s plane touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Muritala Muhammad Airport in Lagos at about 3:55 pm.

He was received at the presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport by Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu in the company of his deputy, Babafemi Hamzat and other cabinet members, before boarding a chopper to Dodan Barracks in Ikoyi.

It is understood that this is the first Christmas Tinubu would be celebrating since he was sworn in as the President of Nigeria on May 29, 2023.

Watch the video below.