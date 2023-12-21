Tinubu Arrives Lagos For Christmas, New Year Holidays

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday evening, arrived Lagos from Abuja to celebrate the Christmas and New Year break.

Naija News reports that the president’s plane touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Muritala Muhammad Airport in Lagos at about 3.55 pm.

He was received at the presidential wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport by Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu in the company of his deputy, Babafemi Hamzat and other cabinet members, before boarding a chopper to Dodan Barracks in Ikoyi.

It is understood that this is the first Christmas Tinubu would be celebrating since he was sworn in as the President of Nigeria on May 29, 2023.

Recall the president was in Lagos for the Easter holidays and was accompanied by some of his aides and appointees.

Tinubu Reintroduces School Feeding Programme Suspended By Buhari

President Bola Tinubu-led government has reintroduced a school feeding programme to address the challenges of out-of-school children.

Naija News gathered that the directive was given by President Tinubu.

The administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari had suspended the programme after many years of running it.

President Tinubu, however, ordered its restoration, saying it would help in checking the learning crisis.

He said if the learning crisis is not tackled, it will be difficult to address the challenges of out-of-school children.

The Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, disclosed this during a one-day retreat on quick wins in the middle Ministerial deliverables from 2023 to 2027.