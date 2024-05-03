Nigeria Not Yet Where It Should Be – Sanwo-Olu

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that Nigeria is not where it should be as it has not achieved its economic target.

He, however, noted that significant progress has been made so far amid a series of setbacks.

Speaking at the Nigerian Economic Summit 30th Anniversary Public Lecture and Founders’ Forum, held at the Lagos Business School, Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted the importance of reflecting on the past and reimagining the future.

He further stressed the need for collaboration between the public and private sectors to serve and benefit the citizens.

In light of the current economic and social realities, Governor Sanwo-Olu urged the establishment of a strong network of like-minded individuals across all sectors to lay a solid foundation for future growth.

He said, “We are not yet where we would like to be, but we are also not where we used to be. We must continue to set goals to inspire ourselves to do better and be better as a nation. We may not always achieve the targets according to the envisioned timelines, but that should never be an excuse for not trying.

“One of the areas that the public sector definitely needs to improve on, especially internally, is synergy; having various actors on the same page, overcoming what I call the silo impulse, to pursue a collective agenda of service and benefit to citizens. I think the NESG can scale up its relevance here.

“I would also like to touch on the linkage between policy work and public consciousness. The more an organisation is able to connect with the general public, the greater its effectiveness. This is why I think that the Nigerian Economic Summit should explore ways of deepening the public-facing side of its work.

“I am pleased to note that you (NESG) have recently launched a podcast that allows for engaging conversations with experts as one of the ways to bring your work to new audiences. I encourage more efforts in this regard, taking advantage of digital technologies, so that more Nigerians can see not just the work that you do but also how that work contributes to improving the quality of their lives and livelihoods.”

Sanwo-Olu, who served as a distinguished Guest Speaker at the ceremony commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Nigerian Economic Summit, praised NESG for its invaluable contribution to the nation’s economic progress as a proponent of collaboration in Nigeria.

He expressed his admiration for the Nigerian Economic Summit, which commenced in 1994 shortly after the cancellation of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

The summit has consistently exceeded expectations, emerging as one of the most influential institutions driving impactful reforms that are transforming the country.

During the event, Dr Pascal Dozie, the Chairman of the NESG Advisory Board and the pioneering Chairman of the NESG Board of Directors delivered a speech on behalf of Frank Aigbogun, the CEO of Business Day and a NESG Board Member. Dr Dozie emphasized that the summit serves as a constructive platform for engaging in dialogue and reflecting on Nigeria’s economy.

On her part, the Managing Partner of Compliance Professionals PLC, Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru, highlighted the importance of forging partnerships between the public and private sectors. She emphasized the need to establish a solid foundation of like-minded individuals across all sectors.