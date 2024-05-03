Drama As Nigerian Pastor Orders Bride To Remove Eyelashes At Wedding

In a recent incident that has sparked discussions on social media, a Nigerian bride, Jessica Okah, shared her experience of being asked to remove her eyelashes by her pastor during her church wedding ceremony.

According to Punch, the incident, which Jessica recounted on TikTok, has raised questions about the imposition of personal beliefs and aesthetics in religious ceremonies.

Jessica revealed that the pastor had previously mentioned his objection to her wearing eyelashes before her wedding day.

Despite this early warning, Jessica admitted to having forgotten about the pastor’s request and assumed it would not be an issue on her big day.

However, to her surprise, the matter was brought up again right before the ceremony was due to commence.

She said, “What would you do if your pastor asked you to remove your lashes in the middle of your wedding ceremony? It was like a movie, but it was happening for real.

“After my husband’s family accepted me, that’s when my pastor realised that he told me the day before that I wasn’t supposed to wear lashes to the wedding ceremony.

“Let me not lie, I didn’t have a problem with it anyway, but truthfully, I forgot.

“He said before the service had to continue, I had to go and remove the lashes.”