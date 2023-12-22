Nigeria Was Not Ready For The Change APC Offered Because PDP Built Weak Institutions – Bisi Akande

Elder statesman, Chief Bisi Akande has submitted that there is a difference between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, the PDP was formed by people with military backgrounds or those who benefited from the military regime and were seeking ways to remain in power when Nigeria transitioned to democratic rule in 1999.

According to him, those people however did not understand how to manage civil rule effectively because they were not trained to operate in such settings.

Akande however said for APC, the party was formed by people who wanted change and had built ideas and democratic experiences from the position of an opposition party in the country.

The former APC National Chairman submitted further that Nigeria was not ready for the change APC was offering because the PDP had failed to build institutions that could accommodate such changes.

According to Akande who spoke during an interview with Channels TV, to build a strong structure of change on a weak foundation would be very shaky so it slowed APC down.

He added that from the experience of the past eight years, APC should now be able to create a better way of building a stronger foundation for the benefit of Nigerians.

In his view, it was part of the process of resisting change by Nigerians that resulted in the #EndSARS protests and other similar protests.

See the video.