Tinubu’s Aide Reacts As Emefiele Unauthorizes 593 Foreign Bank Accounts, Manipulates Naira Exchange Rate, Others

A presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, has reacted to the comprehensive report submitted by Jim Obazee, a special investigator appointed by President Bola Tinubu to probe the activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under former Governor Godwin Emefiele.

Naija News reports that in the report, Obazee claimed that while in office as the CBN Governor, Emefiele mismanaged approximately N1.622 trillion in COVID-19 intervention funds.

In addition to the mishandling of COVID-19 intervention funds, the report highlighted that Emefiele’s unauthorized transfers and donations were made to various individuals and organizations.

It was also claimed that the former apex bank boss undertook redesigning the country’s currency notes without obtaining approval from the CBN Board.

The report also revealed how the former CBN governor manipulated former President Goodluck Jonathan’s directives regarding establishing the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) Stabilization Strategy Limited.

The report also claimed that Emefiele unauthorized funded 593 Bank accounts located in the United Kingdom, the United States of America and China.

He also ordered the fraudulent cash withdrawal of $6.23 million from the CBN vault under a purported approval of the president to pay foreign election observers.

Reacting to the development in an X post on Friday, Onanuga said if Emefiele and his cronies had committed these corrupt activities in China, they would be facing the firing squad for high treason.

He wrote: “If Godwin Emefiele and his gang had committed these egregious misappropriations in China, they will by now be facing the firing squad for high treason.”