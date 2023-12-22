INEC Releases Timetable, Schedule Of Activities For Bye-elections, Re-run Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the approved timetable and schedule of activities for conducting bye-elections resulting from the resignation or demise of National and State Houses of Assembly members.

The INEC National Commissioner and Information Voter Education Committee Chairman, Sam Olumekun, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Olumekun said these vacancies were declared by the Presiding Officers such as the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Speaker of State Houses of Assembly.

He added that the vacancies occurred across two Senatorial Districts, four Federal Constituencies, and three State Constituencies spanning nine States of the Federation.

Furthermore, Olumekun said the Commission is conducting re-run elections stemming from the 2023 General Election, as directed by various Election Petition Appeal Tribunals.

He noted that currently, 35 constituencies are affected by these court-ordered elections, while three cover entire constituencies, and others involve only a few polling units.

The INEC spokesman said both categories of elections are scheduled to take place simultaneously in all affected constituencies on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

He said the election timetable, along with detailed delimitation data such as the registration areas, polling unit names, the number of registered voters and PVCs collected, has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms to guide political parties and candidates and for public information.

Olumekun, therefore, urged parties and candidates to strictly adhere to the specified timelines for the seamless conduct of these elections.