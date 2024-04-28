2027 Poll: Stakeholders Urge FG To Delegate INEC Chairman’s Appointment To Non-Partisan Committee

Stakeholders involved in the electoral process have called upon the Federal Government to establish a separate election committee consisting of non-partisan individuals with good character.

This committee would be responsible for appointing the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), rather than leaving this responsibility to the President.

This statement was captured in a communique following the National Multi-Stakeholders Forum on Electoral Reform Priorities, which was hosted by Youth Electoral Reform Priorities.

They urged the Federal Government to unbundle INEC for greater efficiency in the 2027 elections.

Furthermore, they stressed the importance of the National Assembly’s commitment to finalizing the amendment of the Electoral Act and conducting a thorough review of the Constitution, ideally with a buffer of at least two years before the upcoming general election.

They argued that this action would facilitate a comprehensive comprehension of the legislative alterations among all stakeholders and citizens, ensuring effective implementation and adherence to the laws.

The stakeholders declared that the processes leading up to the 2023 general elections did not meet expectations.

“INEC should be unbundled by creating the National Electoral Offenses Commission, which will have the power to prosecute electoral offenders.

“We urge the Federal Government to create a special election committee with non-partisan people of impeccable character to take over the power of the President in appointing the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“This committee will also be responsible for appointing INEC National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners,” they said.

Diverse organizations participated in the event, including the Youth Electoral Reform Project, the National Association of Nigerian Students, the Nigerian Youth Parliament, representatives from various political parties, the Inter-Party Advisory Council, and the Conference of United Political Parties.