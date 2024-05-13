Julius Abure Appears As Labour Party National Chairman In Meeting With INEC

Julius Abure on Monday, appeared before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the national chairman of the Labour Party (LP).

Naija News understands Abure led a delegation to a meeting of INEC with leaders ot political parties.

The meeting is the commission’s regular quarterly consultative forum to discuss development within the polity and plans for future elections.

The development is coming at a time Abure and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) are in disagreement over the leadership of the Labour Party.

While Abure has insisted he remains the National Chairman of the party, the NLC claims that Abure is no longer in charge as his tenure has expired.

After the National Convention that returned Abure as National Chairman of the party, the electoral commission also said that it did not monitor the exercise as stipulated by the Electoral Act, fuelling speculations it may not recognise him as the National Chairman.

Details later…