INEC To Publish Edo Governorship Candidates’ Credentials Saturday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced plans to publish the personal particulars of 17 governorship candidates and their deputies for the upcoming Edo State governorship election on September 21, 2024.

According to INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, the details will be made public on March 30, 2024.

The disclosure will include the display of Form EC9, along with the academic credentials and other documents submitted by the candidates, at INEC’s state headquarters and across the 18 local government offices in Edo State.

This move is part of INEC’s commitment to transparency and accountability in the electoral process, allowing voters to access and scrutinize the qualifications and backgrounds of the individuals vying for the governorship position.

The initiative is designed to enhance electoral integrity and empower citizens with the information needed to make informed decisions at the polls, thereby fostering a more transparent and democratic electoral process in Edo State.

Olumekun said, “Following the conclusion of party primaries, 17 political parties have uploaded their candidates’ nomination forms for the Edo State Governorship Election by the deadline of 6 pm on 24th March 2024 when the dedicated portal automatically shut down.

“The personal particulars of the governorship candidates and their running mates will be published on Saturday 30th March 2024, a week from the last date for the submission of nominations as provided in Section 29(3) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The commission shall publish the personal particulars by displaying copies of Form EC9 along with all academic credentials and other documents submitted by each candidate at the state headquarters and the 18 local government offices across Edo State.

“We appeal to Nigerians to scrutinise the documents. Any aspirant who participated in his/her party primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by the candidate is false can challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court as provided in Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022.”