Edo Commissioner Gets Punished For Publicly Disrespecting Monarch

The Onotare of Ozalla Kingdom in Owan West Local Government Area, HRH Nathaniel Omogbai, Okpamen the IX, has stripped the Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, Uyi Oduwa-Malaka, of the honourary chieftaincy title of the Uzoyare of Ozalla Kingdom conferred on her.

Naija News reports that the Palace spokesman, Osumah Obaze, in a statement in Benin City, accused Oduwa-Malaka of misconduct and disrespect to the king by asking him to meet her in the car when she drove into the palace on April 12, 2024.

Obaze said the Onotare ordered the immediate revocation of her title to serve as a deterrent to others with the intention of desecrating the respected throne.

He added that Oduwa-Malaka has also been banned from the palace with immediate effect.

The statement read: “Her legion of offences, among others, include openly insulting the Onotare and for not paying obeisance to the Onotare of Ozalla on April 13, 2024, during Ivbamen festival in the presence of the Speaker, Edo State House of Assembly, Blessing Agbebaku and Chairman, Owan West Local Government of the state, Mr. Dickson Ahonsi and for openly boasting to remove the traditional ruler from office.

“In the same vein, the Onotare of Ozalla, His Royal Highest Nathaniel Omogbai also revoked the honorary chieftaincy title, Ozemevboya of Ozalla Kingdom, conferred on George Ohioma aka Armani for openly insulting and physically assaulting the Onotare of Ozalla and Secretary to the Onotare, Mr. Ehichioya Ujuanbi in the presence of the Speaker to Edo State House of Assembly, Agbebaku and the Chairman of Owan West council, Mr. Dickson Ahonsi at the Onotare’s Palace.

“The title, Ozemevboya of Ozalla Kingdom, is now the exclusive reserve of the freeborn of Ozalla Kingdom, not strangers like George Ohioma. The Onotare of Ozalla, His Royal Highest Omogbai has banned/ostracized Mrs. Uyi Oduwa-Malaka and George Ohioma from the palace with immediate effect. This is for the information of the general public.”