INEC Releases Full Details Of Edo Governorship Candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the forms and full details of the candidates for the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.

The state INEC Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Timidi Wariowei, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

Wariowei said the particulars were displayed at the INEC office in Aduwawa in Benin City, the state capital, and in all its 18 local government offices in the state.

He said the pasting of the particulars was in line with the electoral law, noting that parties and the public can now view the particulars of the candidates and their running mates.

He said, “In compliance with the law, today, being March 30, 2024, the INEC Edo State Office and the I8 local government area offices have pasted Form EC9 which is the personal particulars of the 17 candidates and their deputies. The form also includes the credentials of the candidates.

“We have done this in line with the electoral law, and the public and parties can go to all the local government offices to check the list.”

This development comes days after the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, had asked the Edo INEC to display the particulars.