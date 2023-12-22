Rivers Crisis: Protest Rocks Port Harcourt Over Tinubu’s Intervention

Aggrieved residents have stormed the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt, protesting against President Bola Tinubu‘s intervention in the political crisis rocking the state.

Naija News gathered that the protest is also in solidarity with the state governor, Siminilayi Fubara.

The protesters include students, youths, civil society organisations, labour unions, and members of the Hausa community in the state.

They occupied the Government House, along Azikiwe Road, Port Harcourt, as early as 7 am.

As of the time of filing this report, the protesters were still gathering, as some erected canopies at the Government House entrance.

This comes days after Fubara met with President Tinubu, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and other Rivers Stakeholders in Aso Villa.

The meeting, which was fixed to end the political crisis in the state, saw Wike, Fubara, and some others sign an agreement to end the feud.

After the meeting, one of the resolutions reached was that all impeachment proceedings initiated against Governor Fubara by the State House of Assembly should be dropped immediately.

Part of the resolution reached was that the remunerations and benefits of all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and Staff must be reinstated immediately.

Also, all matters instituted by Governor Fubara and his team at the court shall be withdrawn immediately, and the governor shall henceforth not interfere with the full funding of the State Assembly.

Another resolution reached at the meeting was that the leadership of the Rivers Assembly led by Martin Amaewhule shall be recognised alongside 27 members who resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also, it was resolved that the Rivers State House of Assembly shall choose where they want to sit and conduct their legislative business without interference or hindrance from the Executive arm of government.