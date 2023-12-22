FG Declares Holidays For Christmas, New Year Celebrations

The Federal Government has declared public holidays on Monday, December 25, Tuesday, 26th, 2023, and Monday, January 1, 2024, to mark Christmas and New Year’s Day celebrations.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on the occasion of the celebration.

Tunji-Ojo urged Christians to emulate the lifestyle of Jesus, the teachings of humility, service, compassion, and patience.

The minister stressed that peace and security are critical prerequisites for economic development and prosperity, assuring that the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will continue to put in place adequate measures for the security of lives and property.

Tunji-Ojo also urged Nigerians to be security conscious and report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest security agencies.

He reiterated that the Yuletide season calls for discipline to protect the lives and property of everyone in their respective communities and the nation as a whole.

Tunji-Ojo admonished all citizens to remain focused, adding that 2024 will be a better year with the Renewed Hope agenda of President Tinubu.