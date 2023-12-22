’I Will Always Be Fair To All’ – Tinubu Speaks On 50 Percent Cut In Transportation Fares, Payment Of N-Power Beneficiaries‘ Allowances

President Bola Tinubu has said he will always be fair to all Nigerians, and his administration remains committed to the welfare and prosperity of all citizens.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu said this on Friday at the Ansar-Ud-Deen Central Mosque in Surulere, Lagos.

The president said the recent 50 per cent cut in inter-state land transportation fares nationwide and the payment of N-Power beneficiaries’ backlog of allowances, among other reliefs, are all efforts aimed at alleviating the burden of Nigerians this festive season with much more to be expected in the new year.

He said the economic reforms initiated by his government are aimed at establishing a robust and secure foundation for Nigerians today and for generations unborn.

President Tinubu, who joined the Muslim Ummah to observe Jumaat prayers marking the centennial anniversary of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADS), also stated that his administration is committed to advancing the country’s unity.

President Tinubu also commended the Society for its service to humanity, contributions to the propagation of Islam tenets, and efforts to uplift the downtrodden.

He implored members of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society to remain committed to their objectives of advancing the education of citizens and promoting the moral and social development of the Muslim Ummah.

The President thanked the Society for their support during the elections, emphasizing that their efforts motivated his government to stay resolute in delivering good governance to the people.

He said: ”I thank the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society for its support during the elections. I do not take it for granted; rather, the support serves as a stimulus for us in government to remain focused.

”We are committed to enthroning a better society for our citizens irrespective of ethnic, religious, or geographical differences. The various policies already in place are expected to bring great succour to our people. We know their pains, and we are addressing them holistically.

”It is instructive that Ansar-Ud-Deen has attained 100 years through a systemic strategy that maintains its mission and vision. This is a testimony to what focused planning can achieve in a society.”