Minister Of Information, Idris Reveals What Gives Nigeria Bad Image

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has asserted that insurgency and banditry give Nigeria a bad image and there would be problems if not nipped in the bud.

Naija News reports that Idris made this known when the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja on Friday.

The Minister called for patriotism, nationalism, and support for the armed forces to move the country in the right direction.

He also described as unfortunate the bombing incident in Kaduna State, where the military killed over a hundred innocent Nigerians in error, urging the military to observe due diligence next time.

He said: “When we have issues of insurgency and banditry, it gives the country a bad image, and if not nipped in the bud, then there will be a problem. The concept of nationalism and patriotism must be brought back because we have seen the erosion of our national values.

“However, it is important for people to know what the Armed Forces are doing. They toil day and night and even pay the supreme price for us and the country to be safe. What happened at Tudun Biri in Kaduna State was unfortunate, and President Bola Tinubu has apologised. We appeal that, next time, due diligence should be done.

“However, we want to thank the Armed Forces for all that they have done and still doing to keep us safe.”