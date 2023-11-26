Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 26th November, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 26th, November 2023.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) will remain as the Governor of Ondo State, while Lucky Aiyedatiwa remains as his deputy.

Naija News reports that this decision was made after a meeting between Tinubu and Ondo State stakeholders at the Presidential Villa on Friday.

Tinubu’s decision was made known in a statement on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, amidst reports that the President may have ordered the state lawmakers to invoke the doctrine of necessity and declare Ayedatiwa the acting governor.

In the statement, the Presidency affirmed that Akeredolu remains the governor.

The air component of Operation Hadin Kai has reportedly eliminated Abu Asad, a key member of the Boko Haram terrorist group.

Also, several top Boko Haram members were reportedly eliminated during air strikes on their hideout at Tagoshe in the Mandara Mountains in Borno State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Edward Gabkwet, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the air strikes were conducted on Friday, adding that there were one of the most successful bombardments undertaken by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai in recent times.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has claimed that unknown gunmen are planning to attack the party’s national secretariat and eliminate some of its leaders.

Speaking via a letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police and titled “Threat to Lives of Some NNPP Leaders: Request for Action to Protect Lives and Property,” the party’s acting National Chairman, Abba Kawu Alli, urged the security agency to carry out a thorough investigation on the situation.

Alli stated that the NNPP is a peaceful party and has never used violence to make demands.

Governors from the Northeast region met in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State, to discuss key challenges facing the area.

The meeting, held at the Banquet Hall of Government House, saw the participation of all six governors from the region.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno, the chairman of the forum, highlighted the need for joint efforts to tackle issues like insecurity, poverty, and underdevelopment.

The governors unanimously agreed to work together on these fronts.

On Friday night, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu waded in and resolved the political crisis in Ondo State.

Naija News reports that Tinubu met with the political stakeholders from Ondo State to resolve the rift between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

In a post via his X handle on Saturday, the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, listed the major highlights of the meeting held at the State House in Abuja.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had ordered the police to immediately withdraw from the Ondo State House of Assembly premises in Akure, the state capital.

Tinubu gave the order at a meeting with the embattled Ondo Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, State lawmakers and All Progressives Congress (APC) members, who converged on the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday night.

Naija News reports that the police withdrawal was one of the decisions reached after nearly six hours of deliberations between the president and Ondo officials to resolve the political crisis in the state.

Recall that police operatives had been stationed in the premises of the Ondo Assembly after lawmakers served Aiyedatiwa an impeachment notice following alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, has revealed how his principal waded into and resolved the political crisis in Ondo State.

Naija News reports that Tinubu had on Friday night met with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, and other political stakeholders from Ondo State to resolve the rift between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

In a post on his X handle on Saturday, Olusegun disclosed that Tinubu invited key stakeholders to end the simmering crisis between Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa.

According to him, the political impasse will be a thing of the past following the president’s intervention.

Armed bandits kidnapped over 100 people on Friday in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to Channels Television, the bandits raided four villages in the local government and abducted the residents, the majority of whom were women and children.

The villages reaided include Mutumji, Sabongari Mahuta, Kwanar Dutsi, and Unguwar Kawo. These settlements were all under levies that the people were required to pay.

Sources in Mutumji told the news platform that the bandits broke into the community after prayers at 8 p.m. and began firing intermittently, sending the locals running for their lives.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has declared that President Bola Tinubu’s intervention was insufficient to end the ongoing political turmoil in the state.

Naija News had earlier reported that to solve the political crisis, Tinubu met with the State House of Assembly leaders and the state’s APC leaders late Friday night in the State House in Abuja.

The Publicity Secretary of the opposition party, Kennedy Peretei, characterized the meeting as window dressing and the impeachment of the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has been suspended out of respect for his office.

The PDP argued that there would not be a meaningful resolution to the All Progressives Congress (APC) crisis if Governor Rotimi Akeredolu fails to return to the state.

The Nigerian Law School has banned Baze University in Abuja from admitting students into its Law Faculty.

The Acting Secretary and Director of Administration of the Nigerian Law School, Aderonke Osho, made this known in a statement on Friday, which was made available to journalists.

Osho state the institution was banned for consistently violating its admission quota of 50 students per session as approved by the Council of Legal Education (CLE).

She said the ban was a sequel to the findings of the CLE, which showed that the university’s Law Faculty currently had a backlog of over 347 law students waiting to be admitted into the Nigerian Law School.

Osho added that the University runs a three (3)-year LL.B programme for some UTME candidates without the approval of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and CLE.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.