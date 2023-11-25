Tinubu Orders Police Withdrawal From Ondo Assembly Premises

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had ordered the police to immediately withdraw from the Ondo State House of Assembly premises in Akure, the state capital.

Tinubu gave the order at a meeting with the embattled Ondo Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, State lawmakers and All Progressives Congress (APC) members, who converged on the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday night.

Naija News reports that the police withdrawal was one of the decisions reached after nearly six hours of deliberations between the president and Ondo officials to resolve the political crisis in the state.

Recall that police operatives had been stationed in the premises of the Ondo Assembly after lawmakers served Aiyedatiwa an impeachment notice following alleged gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The deputy governor subsequently challenged his impeachment in court. He later apologised to Governor Rotimi Akerdolu to forgive him for his “sins”, but the governor asked him to defend the allegations against him.

Also, the continued absence of Governor Akeredolu after his return from a medical vacation abroad has further heightened tensions in the state.

Supporters of Aiyedatiwa threatened to protest last week if the governor failed to resume. They demanded that in the alternative, Aiyedatiwa be declared acting governor.

Notable personalities, including the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, and traditional rulers in the state, had appealed to the President to intervene to avoid a constitutional crisis.

The political crisis in the South West state peaked on Friday when the state lawmakers loyal to the deputy governor were going to make him acting governor.

The president, therefore, listened to their appeals and invited Aiyedatiwa, the state lawmakers, the state chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin, and other state leaders of the party to Abuja.