Over 100 Residents Abducted As Bandits Raid Zamfara Villages

Armed bandits kidnapped over 100 people on Friday in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to Channels Television, the bandits raided four villages in the local government and abducted the residents, the majority of whom were women and children.

The villages reaided include Mutumji, Sabongari Mahuta, Kwanar Dutsi, and Unguwar Kawo. These settlements were all under levies that the people were required to pay.

Sources in Mutumji told the news platform that the bandits broke into the community after prayers at 8 p.m. and began firing intermittently, sending the locals running for their lives.

It was learned that Mutumji was given a N50 million fee, Kwanar Dutsi was charged a N30 million levy, Sabongari Mahuta was charged a N20 million levy, and Unguwar Kawo was charged a N10 million levy.

The latest attack comes only a week after 15 people were abducted in the same local government.

Meanwhile, bandits reportedly imposed levies on farmers in some communities of Igabi, Giwa, and Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

Naija News gathered that the farmers are compelled to pay levies to the bandits to allow them to harvest their crops and access their farmlands or face severe consequences.

According to Daily Trust, the affected communities, such as Kidandan, Galadimawa Kerawa, Sabon Layi, Sabon Birni and Ruma, witness residents paying between N70,000 and N100,000 to bandits for permission to harvest.