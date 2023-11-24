Panic As Bandits Impose Levies On Farmers In Kaduna

Bandits have reportedly imposed levies on farmers in some communities of Igabi, Giwa, and Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

Naija News gathered that the farmers are compelled to pay levies to the bandits to allow them to harvest their crops and access their farmlands or face severe consequences.

Some of the consequences include abduction, murder, or confiscation of their produce.

According to Daily Trust, the affected communities, such as Kidandan, Galadimawa Kerawa, Sabon Layi, Sabon Birni and Ruma, witness residents paying between N70,000 and N100,000 to bandits for permission to harvest.

In Kerawa village, a resident, Shafi’u Kerawa, confirmed the payment of levies to bandits before harvesting, emphasising the need for increased security presence, especially along the Tsako to Kerawa road, due to the persistent threat by bandits.

“As the dry season approaches, farmers are eager to harvest their crops, but the absence of security personnel makes it challenging for them to venture into nearby bushes,” he said.

According to him, Kerawa town is big and full of farmers, but the lack of police or soldiers makes the residents vulnerable to bandits’ attacks.

In Ruma village, located behind Kaduna Airport Road, in Igabi Local Government Area, many farmers have abandoned their farms, relocating to safer communities to avoid the terror and levies imposed by bandits.

A resident from Sabon Birni village near the Kaduna Airport said bandits had turned the villagers into their workers, compelling them to toil on bandit-owned farms, especially in Ruma village.

“Those without money to pay are forced to sell their crops to raise the levies or even work on the bandits’ farmlands,” he said.

Jafar Anaba, a displaced community leader from Anguwar Salahu, near Kerawa village, warns of a potential food shortage in the state if the insecurity persists.

“Many farmers have abandoned their farms due to the constant threat of banditry in the area, and this has affected our productivity,” he said.

In Eastern Birnin Gwari, Hudu Kwasakwasa, a resident said their community experiences less interference from bandits due to the presence of Ansaru militants.

According to him, farmers in the area work without fear of forced levies since bandits avoid the community to avoid encounters with the Ansaru militants.

However, he explained that neighbouring communities in Katsina State, with whom they share a border, suffered as the bandits destroyed farms at will.