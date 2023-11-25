Unknown Gunmen Planning To Attack Our Secretariat – NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has claimed that unknown gunmen are planning to attack the party’s national secretariat and eliminate some of its leaders.

Speaking via a letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police and titled “Threat to Lives of Some NNPP Leaders: Request for Action to Protect Lives and Property,” the party’s acting National Chairman, Abba Kawu Alli, urged the security agency to carry out a thorough investigation on the situation.

Alli stated that the NNPP is a peaceful party and has never used violence to make demands.

The letter read, “We wish to use this medium to inform your good office of reports of threat to lives and property of some leaders of our great party, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

“According to information at our disposal, there are plans by some people under the tag of “unknown gunmen” to attack the National Secretariat of our party while, at the same time, some leaders of the party have been marked down for elimination.

“We are using this medium to request a thorough investigation into this report and also adequate protection around our national headquarters and leaders of the party. The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is a peaceful party that has never employed or deployed violence to press home its demands.

“It would be recalled that several attacks on the party in the past have never elicited reprisals from us because we believe no country can progress in an atmosphere of anarchy. We therefore urge you, sir, to urgently look into this request.”