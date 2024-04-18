JUST IN: We Did Not Suspend Kano Gov, Abba Yusuf – NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has stated that it did not suspend Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, as reported in the media earlier.

It was reported earlier that the Board of Trustees of a faction of the NNPP announced a six-month suspension of Governor Yusuf.

According to the party’s National Secretary, Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday, the decision is linked to alleged anti-party activities involving the Governor.

During a press conference held at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, Oginni stated that this suspension stems from Yusuf’s failure to comply with a prior summons to appear before a disciplinary committee.

In a contrary statement on Thursday, April 18, the national chairman of the NNPP, Ahmed Ajuji, clarified that the media’s speculation regarding the suspension of the Kano state governor by the party is unfounded.

He maintained that Yusuf remains a bonafide NNPP member and a worthy Kano ruling party ambassador.

Ajuji said: “For record purposes, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is a bonafide member of our great party and a worthy ambassador of NNPP whose leadership and unprecedented achievements in Kano state are a thing of pride to us, and as such we have no reason to suspend him. In essence, the NNPP did not suspend our Governor.

“Nigerians were amused early this week when expelled political comedians, hirelings, and clowns craving for relevance announced the suspension of the party’s action Governor Abba Yusuf for attending the NNPP national convention.

“The jokers played back a cracked record and poorly scripted movie of suspension of the Kano State Governor as their sponsors and target audience no longer listen to the endless suspension and expulsion of His Excellency, Engr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the National Leader of the party.

“These political jobbers were also the ones hired to scuttle Governor Abba Yusuf’s election at the Tribunal, Court of Appeal, and Supreme Court, falsely claiming that he was not duly and properly nominated by the party as its Candidate for the 2023 General election.

“To God be the glory, the Supreme Court Justices, in their own wisdom, saw through their lies and agreed with us and the INEC that Gov. ABBA Kabur Yusuf is a bonafide member of NNPP.

“These same set of people have at various times instituted several suits in court challenging the leadership of the party and tried to scuttle the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and the National Convention held on Friday, April 5, 2024, and Sat6yrday, April 6, 2024

“The court, being a temple of justice and beacon of hope for sustainable democracy in Nigeria, dismissed many of their suits, including the one which judgment was given earlier today.

“A Court even ordered them to stop parading themselves as party members, but because they don’t regard the law, they continue in their contemptuous activities.

“The grouse of these expelled members was the participation of NNPP candidates in various elective positions, in which the party won governorship, Senate, House of Representatives, and State House of Assembly seats. This boosted the electoral fortune of the NNPP, unlike before, when such positions were traded off for personal gains.

“The party is aware of their sponsors and their aim of destabilizing it. They have failed as NNPP keeps growing from strength to strength, expanding its frontiers in the nation’s political space.”

Ajuji stated that the party would not have bothered wasting its energy by engaging with political puppets if not for the extensive media reports that the perpetrators had used to gain public attention, maintain relevance, and fulfil the objectives of their sponsors.

“In other climes, these comedians would not receive such attention as they are clearly in contempt of the court that restrained them from parading themselves as members of the party, organizing press conferences, and issuing press statements. Soon the full weight of the law will be brought to bear on them.

“Our great party is focused on ushering in a new and better Nigeria as exemplified in the good governance of Kano State by His Excellency, Governor Abba Yusuf. The party is united and strong in fostering sustainable democracy in Nigeria. And Governor ABBA Kabir Yusuf is championing this,” the NNPP chieftain added.