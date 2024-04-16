Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, Suspended By NNPP

The Board of Trustees of a faction of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has announced the six-month suspension of Abba Yusuf, the Governor of Kano State.

This decision, revealed by Comrade Oginni Olaposi Sunday, the party’s National Secretary, is linked to alleged anti-party activities involving the governor.

During a press conference held at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, Oginni stated that this suspension stems from Yusuf’s failure to comply with a prior summons to appear before a disciplinary committee.

The committee was tasked with investigating his alleged violations of the party’s constitution, specifically his participation in what the party deems an unauthorized national convention organized by the Kwankwasiya group on April 6, 2024, at the Class Event Centre in Wuse, Abuja.

“We called this conference to intimate you on the developments resulting from the recent invitation extended to Gov. Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano to appear before a disciplinary committee,” Oginni explained. He highlighted the necessity of addressing these issues publicly, given the governor’s status as a prominent national figure of the NNPP.

The disciplinary committee, led by Barrister Monday Mawah and with Prince Adetoyese Omakanye as secretary, noted that Gov. Yusuf did not attend the scheduled hearing or provide any explanation for his absence despite being given ample opportunity to defend himself.

“In accordance with Article 39.0, 39(1-4) on disciplinary procedures, His Excellency Abba Yusuf was availed with an unfettered opportunity to explore all openings to resolve the issues being investigated as stipulated therein in relation to allegations of gross misconduct brought against him, he however failed to take advantage of this by not appearing,” Oginni added.

The NNPP’s internal regulations and the 2022 constitution, as amended, mandate strict adherence to party discipline and the supremacy of party directives. The decision to suspend Yusuf was made following a unanimous decision by the National Working Committee (NWC), underscoring the party’s commitment to maintaining stringent internal democratic and disciplinary measures.