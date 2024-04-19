NNPP’s Aniebonam Accuses Kwankwaso Of Betrayal

The founder of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Boniface Aniebonam, has accused the 2023 presidential candidate of the party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, of betrayal.

According to him, the former Governor of Kano State and leader the Kwankwasiyya Movement made moves to hijack the party structure, which he described as a betrayal of trust.

Naija News reports that Aniebonam disclosed this during a press conference on Friday in Lagos.

He explained further that he gave Kwankwaso a platform to achieve his political ambition of becoming Nigeria’s president on a platter of gold.

Aniebonam claimed that he personally established and developed the NNPP from 2002 to 2022, at which point Kwankwaso and his associates requested him to represent the party in the upcoming 2023 presidential election.

He said: “Buba Galadima led the delegation, including Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi and Prof. Sam Angai to my country home in Anambra to plead for us to accept Kwankwaso in the NNPP.

“After the talks, I placed a call to Kwankwaso and after asking him questions about his intentions for Nigeria, I offered him the platform of NNPP as its sole candidate.”

Aniebonam noted that he founded NNPP after establishing the National Association of Government-Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), which became the primary organization of NNPP.

He mentioned that Kwankwaso and other individuals were at a time removed from the party due to actions against the party’s interests.

However, as a lifelong member of the board with significant authority, he expressed willingness to forgive Kwankwaso if he rectified his behaviour.

The founder of NNPP stated that by taking this particular step, Kwankwaso would no longer have exclusive rights to the NNPP’s candidacy, even if he were to be pardoned.