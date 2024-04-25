Ganduje: Kwankwaso’s Political Ambition A Mirage – Lukman

A former National Vice Chairman, North-West of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman has claimed that the presidential ambition of the former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso is a mere mirage.

Lukman stated this during an appearance on Channels Television on Wednesday.

He, however, opined that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) might improve Kwankwaso chances if they open the party’s door for him to come back and rebuild his relationship with the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Speaking further, he stated that the corruption allegations facing Ganduje in Kano has political undertones, and only a political solution would solve it.

Lukman insisted that Ganduje’s predicament has to do with his squabble with Kwankwaso.

He said, “We must push Dr Abdullahi Ganduje to renegotiate relationships back in his state because it’s political. If you don’t approach it politically, you will never take it away. You can replace Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and if the capacity to get leaders to do the right thing in their base is not addressed, we will continue to get into this.

“We must accept that things are not alright within the APC, forget about the Ganduje matter in Kano. The reality is that we have problems that require us to come back to rebuild our party.

“The ambition of Senator Kwankwaso is to become the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Where he is today, I can confidently say that it will be like a mirage for him to be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It will take years of building and negotiation across the country which may outlive his lifespan and if we are to fast-track it and open our party for him to come back in such a way that we renegotiate his relationship with Dr Ganduje and across the state, we also renegotiate relationships between leaders and bring in new forces, Nigerians are even likely to have more confidence in the party.”