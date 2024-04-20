Alleged Betrayal: What Kwankwaso’s Entry Into NNPP Did To The Party – Former Chairman, Habib

A pioneer Chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, in Kano, Malam Hisham Habib, has rubbished the comments of the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Boniface Aniebonum, that the party’s leader, Rabiu Kwankwaso and his Kwankwasiyya group betrayed him.

Naija News reported that Aniebonum accused the former Governor of Kano State of making moves to hijack the party structure, which he described as a betrayal of trust.

He explained further that he gave Kwankwaso a platform to achieve his political ambition of becoming Nigeria’s president on a platter of gold.

Aniebonam claimed that he personally established and developed the NNPP from 2002 to 2022, at a point Kwankwaso and his associates requested him to represent the party in the upcoming 2023 presidential election.

However, Habib, in a statement on Saturday, asserted that the entry of the Presidential Candidate of the Party in the 2023 election uplifted the party more in its entire years of existence.

He said the party was at its lowest ebb and the leadership had not been able to renew the weak structures, especially in the states, stressing that Aniebonam and his loyalists should be grateful to God for routing Kwankwaso into a party which cannot sponsor delegates to a convention talk less of winning at the polls.

Habib further urged the Board of Trustee Chairman to display the better part of maturity expected of a statesman and ignore the evil machinations of the saboteurs who are scared of the successes recorded by the party and the prospect it has in the near future, while also emphasizing that Kwankwaso has been consistent in his dealings with people who supported him which earned him respect globally and nationally.

He said, “Kwankwaso’s entrance brought NNPP the first major victory that was spectacular and unimaginable, we won the governorship with the highest number in the country, no other governor scored a million votes is a milestone and a feat, moreover the Party’s presence at the national assembly was unprecedented.”