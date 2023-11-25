Akeredolu vs Aiyedatiwa: ‘How Tinubu Resolved Ondo State Political Crisis’

The Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, has revealed how his principal waded into and resolved the political crisis in Ondo State.

Naija News reports that Tinubu had on Friday night met with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, and other political stakeholders from Ondo State to resolve the rift between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

In a post on his X handle on Saturday, Olusegun disclosed that Tinubu invited key stakeholders to end the simmering crisis between Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa.

According to him, the political impasse will be a thing of the past following the president’s intervention.

He wrote: “As a sage who is no stranger to reconciliation, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday night at the State House waded into the political crisis in Ondo State.

“The President invited key stakeholders within the state’s APC alongside the National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, to put an end to the simmering crisis of confidence between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“Owing to a number of reasons, the issues between the Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and his Deputy had worsened to the point that the President felt the need to step in.

“At the meeting with President Tinubu were principal actors in the crisis, Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa, Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, Speaker Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Oladiji Olamide, and other government and party officials.

“It can be safely assumed that the political impasse will soon become a thing of the past.

“Recall that during the campaign process, the President, then the standard bearer of the All Progressive Congress, would take time out to quell issues between members of the party in states where he visited.

Story continues below advertisement

“The internal mechanism for resolving conflicts within the APC has continued to bear fruits, strengthening the party and government it leads at both the state and federal levels. Indeed, President Tinubu’s policy of leaving no one behind continues to grow dividends.”