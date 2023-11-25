Tinubu Cannot Resolve Ondo APC Crisis – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has declared that President Bola Tinubu’s intervention was insufficient to end the ongoing political turmoil in the state.

Naija News had earlier reported that to solve the political crisis, Tinubu met with the State House of Assembly leaders and the state’s APC leaders late Friday night in the State House in Abuja.

The Publicity Secretary of the opposition party, Kennedy Peretei, characterized the meeting as window dressing and the impeachment of the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has been suspended out of respect for his office.

The PDP argued that there would not be a meaningful resolution to the All Progressives Congress (APC) crisis if Governor Rotimi Akeredolu fails to return to the state.

Peretei said, “Let us pray that the presidential intervention will not go the way of the Bello Masari Reconciliation Committee set up by APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje. After several trips to Abuja at taxpayers’ expense, both parties returned to court after promising to withdraw all cases. Again, major stakeholders in the APC and Ondo State Government were at the Villa to iron out their intractable differences.

“From what we have read about the outcome, Tinubu’s intervention is a mere window dressing. Out of respect for his office, the impeachment of the Deputy Governor will no longer see the daylight, but as long as Akeredolu remains in hiding, it is not yet Uhuru; the cat and mouse race will continue.”