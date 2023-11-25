North East Governors Meet In Yola To Address Regional Challenges

Governors from the Northeast region met in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State, to discuss key challenges facing the area.

The meeting, held at the Banquet Hall of Government House, saw the participation of all six governors from the region.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno, the chairman of the forum, highlighted the need for joint efforts to tackle issues like insecurity, poverty, and underdevelopment.

The governors unanimously agreed to work together on these fronts.

Governor Zulum appealed to the federal government for assistance, particularly in improving infrastructure such as roads, rail lines, and waterways.

He also praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for promoting peace in Nigeria and the Northeast.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who hosted the event, recognized the forum’s role in bringing attention to the region’s needs and fighting insurgency.

Governor Fintiri cited the forum’s success in restoring peace and stability through joint efforts.

He urged continued commitment to development and peace.

Story continues below advertisement

Governor Zulum stressed the importance of fostering regional peace and creating opportunities for citizens, suggesting the development of small industries and agricultural value chains to combat unemployment and poverty.