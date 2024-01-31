Atiku Reacts As Supreme Court Affirms Ahmadu Fintiri As Adamawa Gov

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the victory of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State at the Supreme Court.

Naija News earlier reported that in a landmark judgment on Wednesday, the Supreme Court affirmed the election of Fintiri as the Governor of Adamawa State.

The decision, delivered on Wednesday by Justice John Okoro, dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate, Aisha Dahiru.

The five-member panel led by Justice John Okoro on Wednesday concluded that Dahiru’s appeal lacked merit.

The judgment specifically criticized the actions of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Ari, describing them as “irresponsible and criminal.”

In a post via his official X handle on Wednesday, Atiku congratulated Fintiri on the affirmation of his victory in the March 2023 governorship poll.

The former Vice President stated that Fintiri’s affirmation is a victory for the PDP family and for democracy in our country.

He wrote: “Congratulations to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, whose victory in the March 2023 gubernatorial election has been affirmed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria. This, again, is a victory for the PDP family and for democracy in our country.”