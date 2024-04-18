Wike Missing As PDP Begins NEC Meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, was absent at the commencement of the NEC meeting held at the PDP’s national secretariat in Abuja.

In attendance are Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president and 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP, and another former vice president, Namadi Sambo.

Additionally, governors who are currently serving or have previously served under the party are also present at the NEC meeting.

It is worth noting that both Atiku and Wike attended the party’s national caucus meeting yesterday at the Bauchi governor’s lodge in the Asokoro district of Abuja.

Meanwhile, a former National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, of trying to create a crisis to make himself relevant before President Bola Tinubu.

According to Secondus, Wike is making a lot of effort to create a crisis in the party, which does not exist.

Secondus accused Wike of creating an impression of a supremacy battle with Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that Secondus made this allegation ahead of the PDP’s scheduled 98th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

In a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi, Secondus said the minister was “deviously trying to create the impression that he is in a tussle of supremacy with the 2023 Presidential candidate of the party and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar Wike who is copiously losing political relevance everywhere from Rivers to Abuja is trying to give the impression that he is a factor in PDP and holding it for his APC interest.

“The critical structures of this party, NEC, BoT, National Caucus, forum of Governors, Chairmen of states and National Assembly caucus of the party must rise to the challenge and isolate mischief makers and meddlers like Wike and move the party forward.”

Similarly, Secondus cautioned the leaders against falling for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike‘s ‘busybodying gimmicks’.

Secondus also charged PDP leaders not to give Wike undeserved relevance, which he no longer possesses, adding they should rise to the challenge of returning the party to its lost glory.