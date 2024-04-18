PDP NEC: Secondus Accuses Wike Of Trying To Impress Tinubu, Fueling Power Tussle With Atiku

A former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus, has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, of trying to create a crisis to make himself relevant before President Bola Tinubu.

According to Secondus, Wike is making a lot of effort to create a crisis in the party, which does not exist.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has scheduled its 98th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

Secondus accused Wike of creating an impression of a supremacy battle with Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that, in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi, Secondus said the minister was “deviously trying to create the impression that he is in a tussle of supremacy with the 2023 Presidential candidate of the party and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar Wike who is copiously losing political relevance everywhere from Rivers to Abuja is trying to give the impression that he is a factor in PDP and holding it for his APC interest.

“The critical structures of this party, NEC, BoT, National Caucus, forum of Governors, Chairmen of states and National Assembly caucus of the party must rise to the challenge and isolate mischief makers and meddlers like Wike and move the party forward.”

Similarly, Secondus cautioned the leaders against falling for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike‘s ‘busybodying gimmicks’.

Secondus also charged PDP leaders not to give Wike undeserved relevance, which he no longer possesses, adding they should rise to the challenge of returning the party to its lost glory.

He said, “The former (Rivers State) Governor Neysom Wike’s busybodying gimmicks” should not distract leaders from taking steps that would strengthen the PDP.

“I expect the founding fathers and other dedicated members to rise to the challenge and return this great party to its glory by ensuring, as they always do at critical moments, that nobody or group is greater or bigger than this party.”