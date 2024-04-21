I Advised Peter Obi On How To Achieve His Presidential Ambition – Reno Omokri

A former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has claimed that he advised the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, on how to achieve his presidential ambition in the 2023 election.

He made the claim during a paodcast interview on the “Mic On podcast” hosted by Seun Okinbaloye, a journalist with Channels Television.

Omokri said he advised Obi that the best way to achieve his presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 elections was to run as Atiku’s running mate and then be loyal to him.

The former presidential aide added that he told Obi that he was not going to win if he contested the 2023 presidential election and would split the vote of the PDP.

He said: “I told Peter Obi that the best path to the presidency for him is to run as Waziri Atiku Abubakar’s running mate and then be loyal to him.

“And then, when Waziri finishes his tenure, naturally the baton will change from the present to him. He didn’t listen to me.

“If you contest, you are not going to win! The only thing that you’re going to achieve in contesting is that you are going to split the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) votes and make it possible for Bola Tinubu to win.”

The former presidential aide said Obi was the least educationally qualified among the top three presidential candidates in the 2023 elections.

He added: “In terms of education, Peter Obi is the least educationally qualified among the others. In terms of achievement while in office, he doesn’t come close to any of Tinubu and Atiku at all.

“At the end of the day, if you hold the presidential election 10 times, Peter Obi is still not going to win.”