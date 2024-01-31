Supreme Court Affirms Ahmadu Fintiri As Adamawa Gov

In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri as the Governor of Adamawa State.

The decision, delivered on Wednesday by Justice John Okoro, dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate, Aisha Dahiru.

Recall that the Supreme Court last week reserved its judgment on the appeal filed by Binani and APC.

The decision was made by a five-member panel led by Justice John Okoro after hearing arguments from the parties involved in the case.

The five-member panel led by Justice John Okoro on Wednesday concluded that Dahiru’s appeal lacked merit.

The judgment specifically criticized the actions of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Ari, describing them as “irresponsible and criminal.”

This denouncement stems from the controversy surrounding the announcement of election results in Adamawa State.

Justice Okoro emphasized that under the Electoral Act, the responsibility to declare election results lies exclusively with the returning officer.

He highlighted that this protocol is vital to prevent chaos and anarchy during the electoral process.

The Supreme Court’s ruling thus reinforces the importance of adhering to established electoral guidelines and procedures.

This ruling puts the legal contestation over the Adamawa State Governorship election to rest and affirms the legitimacy of Governor Fintiri’s victory.