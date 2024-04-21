2027: Why I Will Choose Atiku Over Tinubu, Peter Obi – Reno Omokri

A socio-political analyst, Reno Omokri , has revealed that he cannot support the opponents of the former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the next election.

Omokri has vowed to remain loyal to Atiku and not switch allegiance to support President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

He disclosed that he recommended the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, as Atiku Abubakar’s running mate for the 2019 presidential election.

The former presidential aide spoke during an interview with Seun Okinbaloye on the Mic On podcast.

Omokri, known for his balanced approach to politics, has supported some of Tinubu’s economic recovery policies.

He said: “Peter Obi can’t deny that I was the one who recommended him to Waziri Atiku Abubakar when he asked me to help choose a running mate in 2019.

“I called former President Jonathan, and he told me it’s Peter Obi, but I told him I just can’t submit one name. We padded the list with others while making Obi’s name look very rosy.

“Atiku chose Obi so after a man had done me just great honour, I will now turn around and be supporting his opponent in the next election?

“I can’t do that; if Atiku decides to contest in 2027 and get the PDP’s presidential candidate, I’m duty-bound to support him.”